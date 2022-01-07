Winn-Dixie offering booster shots to children ages 12 and older

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a Winn-Dixie store (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Jan. 7 that their grocers are now offering booster shots to those ages 12 and older. 

The company is also offering another Pfizer primary dose to children ages 5 to 11 who are moderate or severely immunocompromised. The shot can be given to children 28 days after their first shot, according to the release. 

SEG offers COVID-19 vaccines via appointment and walk-ins at their Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations. 

Those eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can make appointment online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories