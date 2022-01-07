Winn-Dixie offering booster shots to children ages 12 and older

(WKRG) — Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Jan. 7 that their grocers are now offering booster shots to those ages 12 and older.

The company is also offering another Pfizer primary dose to children ages 5 to 11 who are moderate or severely immunocompromised. The shot can be given to children 28 days after their first shot, according to the release.

SEG offers COVID-19 vaccines via appointment and walk-ins at their Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations.

Those eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can make appointment online.