FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service in Birmingham has found damage synonymous with an EF-2 tornado in Fultondale after Monday night’s storm.

NWS survey crews found “high-end EF-2 tornado damage in Fultondale.” This implies that winds reached up to 135 mph.

Most of the EF-2 damage was found north of Walker Chapel Road NE to US Highway 31 and to New Castle Road.

This information is still preliminary and surveys remain ongoing at this time.