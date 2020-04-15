Wind Creek Atmore ready to open when all clear given

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Wind Creek Casino in Atmore closed its doors last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. President and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality Jay Dorris tells News 5 once the call comes from health and government officials to start re-opening businesses, they will be up and running within 24 hours.

Dorris says the casino and restaurants will most likely open with limited capacity, social distancing practices on the game floor and in the restaurants. Other options and processes are being discussed to make sure it is safe for employees and visitors to return.

“We are ready to open,” says Dorris. “We’ve kept our employees on payroll and we actually committed to our employees that we will keep them on payroll till the end of May. We wanted to make sure they knew how important and valued they are to us.”

Wind Creek has casinos around the world. Dorris says some may open before others but he believes Wind Creek Atmore will be one of the first to re-open once the go-ahead is given,

LATEST STORIES: