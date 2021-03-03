Alabama mask mandate extended one last time to April 9

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

A livestream of Gov. Ivey’s press conference will be available within this story.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the state’s mask mandate will continue through April 9 but then end permanently.

Gov. Ivey says this is to allow businesses ample time to implement policies to ensure the safety of employees and guests.

After Texas and Mississippi announced the end to their mask ordinances earlier this week, many believed Alabama would follow in their footsteps.

The governor made the announcement to extend the mandate in a press conference Thursday. She was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The renewed ordinance will now also remove the restaurant sitting limit of eight guests. Senior living facilities will now be allowed to have outdoor programs and hospitals will raise the maximum number of caregivers and family members able to visit patients from one to two.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth urged Gov. Ivey to end the ordinance in a letter Wednesday, saying the lowering of hospitalizations and the vaccine rollout warrant the state to reopen fully.

The mask ordinance has been in effect since July and will now expire on April 9.