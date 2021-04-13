Will Alabama pause use on Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concern?

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health authorities will provide an update on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the CDC’s and FDA’s recommendation Tuesday to halt usage due to blood clot concerns.

The Alabama Public Health Department will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest around usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will discuss how the state plans to respond to the side effects behind the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

U.S. health agencies asked vaccination sites Tuesday morning to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots. The decision to pause use of the vaccine comes after the U.S. had already used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on nearly 7 million people, according to the New York Times.

Six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. All six of the patients were women between the ages of 18 and 48.

According to reports, one woman died from a possibly vaccine-related clot. Another is in critical condition.

A livestream of the press conference at 11 a.m. will be available in the video player above.