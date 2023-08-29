ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews were busy with another wildfire Monday evening. This one was southwest of Atmore and north of the Nokomis community.

A roughly 15-acre wildfire broke out late Monday afternoon. Crews from Alabama Forestry responded by 6 p.m. Monday night.

The fire is a continued reminder of the current Fire Danger Advisory issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission. It’s asking people to voluntarily refrain from burns on their property until conditions improve. The advisory affects most Alabama counties in the News 5 area.

The video in this article is a time-lapse of the brush fire Monday evening.