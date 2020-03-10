Wife, unborn child of youth pastor die in Walker County car wreck

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The youth pastor at Lynn Church of God is currently recovering from injuries he sustained in a weekend car wreck that killed his wife and unborn daughter.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, Jacob Eaton and his wife, Breanna, were involved in a car accident on Hwy. 69 at 10 p.m. Saturday after they were hit by a driver that hit them head-on in their lane. The church confirmed that Breanna, who was also a youth pastor at the church, as well as their unborn daughter, Adelaide, were killed in the wreck. Breanna was eight months pregnant with Adelaide.

“We ask that you all join us in prayer as we are all hurting right now,” the post stated. “Pray for their families, pray for our church family and our youth group.”

The church said Jacob Eaton is currently at UAB’s Trauma Unit, where he has two broken shins, broken upper left arm, broken tail bone, shifted pelvic, collapsed lung. An update Monday morning showed that Eaton was awake and engaged in worship.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the funeral costs for Breanna Eaton and Adelaide, as well as hospital and home bill for Jacob Eaton.

“We want to ensure that when he gets out he has NO financial burdens so he can focus on healing and getting better,” the GoFundMe page stated.

Those who wish to donate can do so by clicking here.

