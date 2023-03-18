The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many things – Mardi Gras, Alabama football, and so much more. It’s also home to some of the weirdest laws in the United States. Attorney Morris Bart’s website lists some of the strangest, real laws in Alabama.

In Alabama, it’s illegal to wear a fake mustache in a church because it could cause laughter. It’s also illegal to put an ice cream cone in your back pocket. It’s unknown why these very specific laws were put into place but, according to the website, laws are usually made because of “safety concerns, to prevent property damage, or to keep people on their best behavior.”

Some other laws include:

In Mobile, it’s illegal to spray silly string

In Mobile, it’s illegal to spit orange peels onto the sidewalk

It’s illegal to bear wrestle

Putting salt on a railroad track can be punishable by death

It’s illegal for a driver to be blindfolded while operating a vehicle

It’s legal to drive down a one-way street in the wrong direction if you have a lantern attached to your vehicle

As stated on Bart’s website, some newer laws contradict older laws. The website lists the example of an older Alabama law that makes it illegal to wear a mask in public. In 2020, authorities urged residents to ignore this law with COVID-19.