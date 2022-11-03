ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters will face big decisions on their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.

State-wide races will appear on everyone’s ballot. Gov. Kay Ivey looks to hold off Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers, while Republican Katie Britt and Democrat Will Boyd face-off to replace outgoing Senator Richard Shelby.

But most of the choices facing Alabama voters are local decisions, from Sheriff elections to local amendments.

To find your sample ballot, you’ll visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website. That’s also where you can find out if you’re registered to vote.

Here’s where to find sample ballots for our south Alabama counties ahead of the midterm elections:

Mobile County sample ballot

Baldwin County sample ballot

Washington County sample ballot

Clarke County sample ballot

Monroe County sample ballot

Escambia County sample ballot