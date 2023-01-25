MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama.

Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.

Returns are due to be filed by April 18.

VITA site locations:

County Operating Time Address & Phone Mobile 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday

By appointment, 1/30 until 4/17 The Family Center

601 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile

251-479-5700 Mobile 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18 Goodwill Gulf Coast – Ladd

2440 Gordon Smith Dr, Mobile

251-300-6278 Mobile 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Thursday, Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – select Saturdays

By appointment, 2/1 until 10/15 Community Action Agency

461 Donald St, Mobile

251-457-5700 Mobile 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18 Impact Bay Haas Building

1150 Government St, Mobile

251-219-0606 Mobile 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Friday

By appointment, 2/2 until 4/14 Goodwill Gulf Coast

300F Azalea Rd, Mobile

251-300-6278 Mobile 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday

By appointment, 1/28 until 4/15 West Regional Library

5555 Grelot Rd, Mobile

251-219-0606 Mobile 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday, Wednesday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Saturdays

By appointment, 1/30 until 4/12 University of South Alabama

5811 USA Dr. South, Mobile

Appointments booked online Mobile 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Thursday

By appointment, 1/30 until 4/17 New Horizons Credit Union

6320 Airport Blvd, Mobile

251-219-0606 Mobile 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Community Action Agency

1600 Boykin Blvd, Mobile

251-753-2444 Mobile 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18 Chickasaw Safe House

799 Iroquois St, Chickasaw

251-219-0606 Mobile 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Community Action Agency

3810 Wulff Rd E, Semmes

251-645-5266 Mobile 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday

No appointment required, 1/15 until 10/15 Boat People SOS

13835 S. Wintzell Ave, Bayou La Batre

251-517-3011 Mobile 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 Community Action Agency

1200 Park St, Mount Vernon

251-829-6936 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31 United Bank

34354 US 98. Lillian

251-962-2010 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

By appointment, 1/30 until 4/17 Daphne Public Library

2605 U.S. 98, Daphne

251-289-9478 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday

By appointment, 1/30 until 4/12 Goodwill Community Center

10718 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort

334-850-3701 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18 James Nix Senior Center

1 Bayou Drive, Fairhope

251-234-1047 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31 United Bank

615 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette

251-937-0052 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18 Bay Minette Senior Center

600 Blackburn Ave, Bay Minette

334-850-3701 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12 G P Thames Senior Center

22651 E. Chicago St, Robertsdale

334-850-3701 Baldwin 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Saturday, Sunday

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday, Friday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/17 Southeastern Tax Associates

1538 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

251-232-8747 Baldwin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18 Orange Beach Senior Center

26251 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

515-708-0509 Clarke 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday

By appointment, 1/24 until 4/13 Southwest Alabama RSVP

147 Adams Ave, Thomasville

334-637-1143 Escambia 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday

By appointment, 2/2 until 4/13 Brewton Public Library

1010 B. Douglas Ave, Brewton

251-236-3881 Escambia 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31 United Bank

200 E Nashville Ave, Atmore

251-446-6119 Escambia 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12 Atmore City Hall

201 E. Louisville Ave, Atmore

251-236-3881 Escambia 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18 Poarch Band of Creek Indians

5811 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore

251-236-3381 Monroe 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31 United Bank

4285 Bowen St, Frisco City

251-267-3161 Washington 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

No appointment required, 2/1 until 4/18 Community Action Agency

13563 St Stephens Ave, Chatom

When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring: