MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama.
Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The IRS has a screening tool and list of programs on its website.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers both free tax preparation and electronic filing for a quick refund. Trained volunteers help individuals and families, with annual incomes up to $60,000, at in-person locations.
Returns are due to be filed by April 18.
VITA site locations:
|County
|Operating Time
|Address & Phone
|Mobile
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Wednesday
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/17
|The Family Center
601 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile
251-479-5700
|Mobile
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18
|Goodwill Gulf Coast – Ladd
2440 Gordon Smith Dr, Mobile
251-300-6278
|Mobile
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Thursday, Friday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – select Saturdays
By appointment, 2/1 until 10/15
|Community Action Agency
461 Donald St, Mobile
251-457-5700
|Mobile
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18
|Impact Bay Haas Building
1150 Government St, Mobile
251-219-0606
|Mobile
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, Friday
By appointment, 2/2 until 4/14
|Goodwill Gulf Coast
300F Azalea Rd, Mobile
251-300-6278
|Mobile
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday
By appointment, 1/28 until 4/15
|West Regional Library
5555 Grelot Rd, Mobile
251-219-0606
|Mobile
|2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday, Wednesday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Saturdays
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/12
|University of South Alabama
5811 USA Dr. South, Mobile
Appointments booked online
|Mobile
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Thursday
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/17
|New Horizons Credit Union
6320 Airport Blvd, Mobile
251-219-0606
|Mobile
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Community Action Agency
1600 Boykin Blvd, Mobile
251-753-2444
|Mobile
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18
|Chickasaw Safe House
799 Iroquois St, Chickasaw
251-219-0606
|Mobile
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Community Action Agency
3810 Wulff Rd E, Semmes
251-645-5266
|Mobile
|10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday – Friday
No appointment required, 1/15 until 10/15
|Boat People SOS
13835 S. Wintzell Ave, Bayou La Batre
251-517-3011
|Mobile
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|Community Action Agency
1200 Park St, Mount Vernon
251-829-6936
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31
|United Bank
34354 US 98. Lillian
251-962-2010
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/17
|Daphne Public Library
2605 U.S. 98, Daphne
251-289-9478
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday
By appointment, 1/30 until 4/12
|Goodwill Community Center
10718 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort
334-850-3701
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/18
|James Nix Senior Center
1 Bayou Drive, Fairhope
251-234-1047
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31
|United Bank
615 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette
251-937-0052
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18
|Bay Minette Senior Center
600 Blackburn Ave, Bay Minette
334-850-3701
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12
|G P Thames Senior Center
22651 E. Chicago St, Robertsdale
334-850-3701
|Baldwin
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Saturday, Sunday
3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday, Friday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/17
|Southeastern Tax Associates
1538 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores
251-232-8747
|Baldwin
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18
|Orange Beach Senior Center
26251 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
515-708-0509
|Clarke
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday
By appointment, 1/24 until 4/13
|Southwest Alabama RSVP
147 Adams Ave, Thomasville
334-637-1143
|Escambia
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday
By appointment, 2/2 until 4/13
|Brewton Public Library
1010 B. Douglas Ave, Brewton
251-236-3881
|Escambia
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31
|United Bank
200 E Nashville Ave, Atmore
251-446-6119
|Escambia
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday
By appointment, 2/1 until 4/12
|Atmore City Hall
201 E. Louisville Ave, Atmore
251-236-3881
|Escambia
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday
By appointment, 1/31 until 4/18
|Poarch Band of Creek Indians
5811 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore
251-236-3381
|Monroe
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
By appointment, 2/13 until 3/31
|United Bank
4285 Bowen St, Frisco City
251-267-3161
|Washington
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
No appointment required, 2/1 until 4/18
|Community Action Agency
13563 St Stephens Ave, Chatom
When coming to a VITA appointment, filers should bring:
- Proof of identification (photo ID)
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
- An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
- Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
- Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
- A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
- Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
- Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable