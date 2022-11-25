ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football.

Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in Oxford, Auburn (5-6) against West Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide have suffered two SEC losses this year, to Tennessee and LSU. Both defeats were close games, both on the road. Auburn has struggled this season, enduring a five-game losing streak midseason. But the Tigers appear at least re-energized under leadership of former Auburn running back and now head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

Both teams have a lot riding on the Iron Bowl this year. Alabama is still eyeing a narrow path to the playoffs. Auburn is driving for bowl game eligibility.

How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama on TV, live stream, plus game time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: CBS, including WKRG

Live stream: CBS Sports Network