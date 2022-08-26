SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, hard work has paid off for students at a local Taekwondo studio.

Students at McCranie ATA Martial Arts in Semmes took home some shiny medals from the World Championships this summer. The World Championships are like the “Superbowl” of Taekwondo. The competition took place in Pheonix, Arizona.

Student and instructor, Quinton Chapple, took home two gold medals: one in Team Sparring and one in Creative Forms. He said it was a goal he worked toward for years.

“To me, standing on the podium was the biggest accomplishment. Standing on the podium and getting the first place medal is unbelievable. When you love this sport so much, and you stand on that podium, it’s unbelievable,” said Chapple.

Chapple said he trains every day.

“Even if I am not here, I am on a bag, sparring kicking, or punching. I am always working on my creative form. It’s like I train every day,” said Chapple.

Owner and instructor, Tracie McCranie, also took home some gold medals. She said working toward the World Championships has been very beneficial. McCranie said Taekwondo challenges the mind and body.

“The life skills. You are learning to believe in yourself. You are learning to have self-discipline, confidence, all those life skills,” said McCranie.

McCranie ATA Martial Arts is holding a FREE safety extravaganza tomorrow morning Aug. 27 starting at 9 a.m. at their studio on Schillinger Road. There are classes on self-defense, bullying prevention, board breaking and weapons. They are also celebrating their fifth anniversary.

