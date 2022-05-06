MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight‘s What’s Working, some students in an after-school program at Williamson High School are learning a trade that could one day turn into a career. They are learning how to do hair! Master barbers are teaching them how to become a barber and even how to manage a shop.

The Barber Class is part of an Extended Care program after school. The students say they love the class! Some tell us they want to become a barber for a career. Others say they can use their skills to make money on the side. Master Barber, Justin Boykin, says he wanted to be a part of the program to give teenagers an opportunity to make money in the future.

“Just like any kid, you give them a lawnmower and they start their own business. If I give them clippers, they can start their business. It’s teaching a young person to make money. That is all they want,” Boykin said.

April Bell-Bush brought the program to Williamson High School. She is in charge of the Extended Day program. She is pleased with how seriously the students are taking the class and learning a trade.

“Where everyone takes the ACT, there are some kids not going to college. Having a trade where they can make money, it’s phenomenal,” Bell-Bush said.

There is a waiting list for the after-school class.