What you need to know about wearing a mask

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health experts are recommending people wear cloth masks in public to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, but it’s important to know how to properly use those masks.

Last month, the World Health Organization published a series of graphics and videos about proper use of medical masks and many of the same principles apply for cloth masks. On Monday, the organization released updated guidance on the proper use of masks.

Experts say that if you’re going to wear a mask, it’s important to understand how to handle it. And you can’t allow a mask to give you a false sense of security. They say you still have to practice proper social distancing, wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.

Masks are not easy to find now, but you can easily make one of your own. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams posted a video with the directions. Fabric company Joann also has also offered advice on making your own mask.

You can also reuse a cloth mask if you do so safely. You just have to follow a few steps.

LATEST POSTS