ALABAMA (WKRG) — With the announcement of the STAR ID going into effect in May of 2023 the question of what the STAR ID is has been coming up.

What are STAR IDs and why are they being issued?

Star IDs are a form of identification. Many who have a U.S. driver’s license may notice a star in the corner of their ID. Star IDs were created in response to the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. The United States Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005. This is part of a nationwide effort to improve the integrity and security of state-issued licenses and ID cards. This is believed to help fight terrorism and reduce fraud according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

All domestic flights on May 3, 2023 will require flyers to have either a STAR ID or possess a valid passport. If your driver’s license does not have a star, you may be required to get another one even if the ID isn’t expired.

What happens if I don’t have a STAR ID by May 2023?

If you do not have a STAR ID, you will not be able to travel within the U.S. unless you have a valid passport. To get a STAR ID, you need four documents to verify your identity:

Identity

Date of birth

Social security number

Address of principal residence

For a full list of what counts for your identity, date of birth, social security number and residency proof click here. Click here for more information on STAR ID.