MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A study by SmartAsset.com has released information on what it takes to be in the top 1% in every state in the United States. Alabama was ranked as one of the states with the lowest income threshold.

According to the report, residents of Alabama must make $466,700 to be in the top 1% of the state. Residents in the top 5% make $209,600 in a year. The average tax rate for the top 1% is 23.28% and 19.24% for the top 5%.

As it relates to other states, Alabama ranks 45th in the income threshold. Connecticut ranked first for the highest income threshold, followed by Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and California. West Virginia had the lowest income threshold.