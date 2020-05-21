Weekly unemployment numbers show drop in Alabama claims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of May 10 – May 16, 2020.

25,150 initial claims were filed during the week, which is more than 3,000 less than last week. 16,069 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

The week with the highest claims for Lower Alabama was between March 29 and April 4.

Mobile County reported 3,000 unemployment claims. Baldwin County reported 811.

ADOL says administrative and support services (2,563), food service and drinking places (2,074), transportation equipment manufacturing (1,595), and general merchandise stores had the most claims filed.

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 3,715.

