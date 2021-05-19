‘We want Bryant-Denny stadium loud again’: Nick Saban encourages Alabamians to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders.. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

(WKRG) — A public service announcement featuring University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban encouraging vaccinations for COVID-19 will begin airing in the state this week.

The PSA for broadcast, cable and digital media encourages people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations so that players and fans can safely enjoy loud and full stadiums in 2021. In addition to Coach Saban, the PSA features University of Alabama cheerleaders, the Big Al mascot, cheering fans, and scenes from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health appreciates the support of Coach Saban and other notable figures in promoting COVID-19 vaccines,” the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said in a news release. “More than 11,000 Alabama residents have died due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.”

ADPH said data from April 2021 indicate that there have been significant decreases in hospitalizations among people age 55 and older, but this trend has not been seen in those under age 55. Young people age 12 and older are now eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available for people age 18 and older.

For information about where to get vaccinated at county health departments and other vaccine providers, click here. Vaccines are provided at no charge.