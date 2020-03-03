Waterville USA Amusement Park set to open

(Gulf Shores, AL.) — Waterville USA’s Amusement Park is set to open for the season beginning Saturday, March 7th.

The amusement park, located just a few hundred yards away from the beaches in Gulf Shores, features both indoor and outdoor attractions, such as: the Flowrider, nascart go carts, a mini-golf course, a “launch pad”, mini-train, arcade games, two escape rooms, Cyberville USA virtual reality cubes, and more.

Park manager John Turberville expects this to be another fantastic season for Gulf Shores patrons.

“We love watching families take advantage of all Waterville USA has to offer. It’s always exciting to open the gates for the season. We look forward to offering park goers the experience they’ve come to expect year after year!” John Turberville, Park manager

The amusement park offers many amenities and activities for those looking for a fun and exciting location to spend Spring break, weekends or any time starting opening day and throughout the summer season.

Waterville USA is a great place to enjoy outdoor attractions like the Flowrider, an exciting surfing simulator known around the world. Patrons can also enjoy the cool atmosphere of indoor activities, from arcade games to group fun like the Escape House.

The park prides itself on providing excitement or relaxation for all ages. Tuberville adds: “The winter off-season is always difficult for all of us who love the sun and fun, so the opening of the Amusement Park is always a time we look forward to.

Waterville USA offers 20-acres of fun through the waterpark, amusement park and escape rooms. It is in the heart of the beautiful resort community of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

With over $10 million invested in new and improved attractions over the years, Waterville strives to keep families coming back again and again since 1986.

Waterville USA is located just 1/8 mile north of the beach on Highway 59 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The water park at Waterville USA is set to open on May 16th. For more information, contact Waterville USA at 251-948-2106.

