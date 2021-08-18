WATCH: Video of electric scooters on Hwy. 280 leaves police ‘shocked and dumbfounded’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are reacting to a video circulating on social media of two people on stand-up electric scooters riding down Highway 280 in Birmingham.

The video, posted on Facebook by Alan Thrasher on Sunday, shows a man and woman riding two scooters in the right lane of the Red Mountain Expressway near the University Boulevard exit. The video has been viewed nearly 25,000 times and shares nearly 1,000 times on the social media site.

Sgt. Johnny Carr with the Homewood Police Department said he was “shocked and dumbfounded” when he saw the video. While the incident occurred outside Homewood’s jurisdiction, Carr said what’s happening in the video is clearly illegal.

“Oh yes, it’s illegal,” he said. “You’re also just going to get hurt or killed doing that. You’re taking your life into your own hands.”

Carr said Hwy. 280 is a “controlled-access highway,” and that riding non-motorized vehicles on it would break the law.

Trooper Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also confirmed that riding scooters on the Red Mountain Expressway is illegal.

“If I were to see them, I would pull them over. They would be ticketed and the scooter would possibly be towed.”

O’Neal said he had a message for those thinking about riding their scooters on Highway 280: “Use better judgment.”

Rented electric scooters have become increasingly popular in Birmingham after Veo, a scooter rental company, launched in the city.

In May, a woman was struck by a vehicle near Pepper Place when riding an electric scooter.

CBS 42 reached out to Birmingham Police about the video, but has not received clarity on the department’s position.