WATCH: UAB surgeons who amputated trapped man’s leg during Fultondale tornado discuss the rescue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A UAB medical team who freed a trapped man during the Jan. 25 Fultondale tornado described the rescue in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The four-person surgical team from UAB amputated the man’s leg to free him from a dangerously unstable home during the EF-3 tornado. In a virtual press conference Thursday at 2 p.m., the team will describe the rescue.

Arnoldo Hernadez, the patient, told CBS 42 he was trying to shelter his family when a tree came crashing into his home, crushing him. Hernandez’ wife says his actions saved their 5-year-old daughter’s life. He is currently recovering at UAB Hospital.

If you’d like to donate to helping Hernandez, you can click here.

A livestream of the press conference will be available within this web story.

