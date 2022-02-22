HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting the Washington Update with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville at the Von Braun Center North Hall.
The event will be live-streamed right here at noon.
by: Jess Grotjahn
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jess Grotjahn
Posted:
Updated:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting the Washington Update with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville at the Von Braun Center North Hall.
The event will be live-streamed right here at noon.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP)