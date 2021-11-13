WATCH: U.S. airman surprises little brother at Alabama elementary

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A U.S. airman surprised his little brother at Gwin Elementary School Friday and CBS 42 News was there to captured the special moment.

Brandon Payne, who has been deployed since February, surprised his fifth grade brother who had no idea he was back home.

Payne told CBS 42 this was something he’s been looking forward to for a while.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. I missed him to death and I know he missed me. So, you know that was a great moment to get to share with him and I know he’ll remember it for the rest of his life,” said Payne.