WATCH: Tuscaloosa City Council votes in favor of declaring state of emergency; Mayor Maddox speaks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council has approved Mayor Walt Maddox’s proposal for declaring a state of emergency due to the number of coronavirus cases.

The state of emergency goes into effect Thursday and will stay in effect until the city council decides to repeal Maddox’s emergency powers.

Maddox made the request due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the US Army Corp. of Engineers having been activated for 30 days to help with the medical surge and the fact that around 25,000 students will be returning to the city for school in the coming weeks.

The City Council voted 4-3 in favor of the emergency plan. This will include reducing bar capacity to 50% at 9 p.m., ending bar services at 9 p.m. in restaurants and reduce entertainment venue capacity to 25% at all times.

The decision comes a week after the Alabama ABC Board’s decision to restrict the sale of alcohol sales past 11 p.m.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS