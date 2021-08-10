WATCH: Tuberville invites doctors to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville hosted a live Q&A discussion with several doctors to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.

“What I want to do is get three doctors on, that really know a lot about this, and really give them the opportunity to speak their mind. Because they’re the professionals, not Dr. Fauci, not the CDC. The people that actually know what’s going on in our doctor’s offices, our hospitals and what they’re seeing from people out there in this great state of Alabama,” Sen. Tuberville said.

Sen. Tuberville invited three medical professionals to answer questions including Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease doctor, Dr. Jeff Collins, an OBGYN, and Dr. Michael Ramsey, a pediatrician.

The senator has been advocating for Alabamians to get the vaccine, saying it will help slow the spread of the virus and lower hospitalizations.

Folks – please get educated about the vaccine. I trust the science and have been vaccinated and I encourage you to do the same. It will slow the spread and keep people out of hospitals. https://t.co/IZp46IPyh2 — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) August 4, 2021

Sen. Tuberville started out the conversation by saying he and his entire family have been vaccinated to keep people around them safe and to also have the “greatest possible chance to overcome this virus.”

You can watch the full Q&A discussion in the player above.