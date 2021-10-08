State health officer: 1 in every 330 Alabamians have died due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris provided Alabama with the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Harris answered questions during his weekly press briefing on COVID-19 as well as gave the latest numbers from the pandemic. One of the ket statistics he gave included that 1 in every 330 citizens in Alabamians has died due to the virus.

As of Friday, Alabama has seen more than 806,000 cases of COVID-19 and 14,756 deaths from the virus.

Dr. Harris did encourage Alabamians to get vaccinated by the end of next week in order to become fully protected against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving. He says this will go a long way to avoid an outbreak like the state saw in 2020.

Cases and hospitalizations have gone down in recent weeks but deaths have not seen any major decline. Due to this, Dr. Harris says now’s not the time to ease up restrictions.

“I think we’re all full of COVID fatigue,” he said. “Now’s not the time, again we still have more than 1,000 people in Alabama hospitals…we’re having double-digit deaths, several dozen deaths a day that continues. There are plenty of people who feel perfectly free not to [wear masks] because I see them every time I get out of the house…My medical opinion as a physician is, when there’s a pandemic still going on, you ought to wear a mask. That seems like the very least you could do…If you’re in a rainstorm with an umbrella, you don’t go, ‘hey, I’m not getting wet, I might as well put my umbrella away.’ That doesn’t make any sense.”

