WATCH: State health officer gives COVID-19 vaccine update across Alabama

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be giving another update on the ongoing efforts to vaccinate Alabamians Thursday morning.

Dr. Harris has been giving updates weekly all throughout the pandemic to discuss best practices for residents, how mitigation efforts are going and any latest developments from health officials.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined the state has had 384,640 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.

UAB has also been attempting to keep citizens updated on the vaccine distribution across Alabama as well as the rest of the country. They have established a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which is updated regularly.

You can watch the full update from Dr. Harris in the player above starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories