(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.)

UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane.

ALEA officials said the section of roadway will remain closed for undermined amount of time.

Russell County officials tell WRBL two pilots were on board during the flight. No one was injured in the incident.

Crews responded to the emergency landing at 5:35 p.m., Monday evening. A witness on scene told WRBL she saw the airplane land and called 911 at 5:16 p.m., to report the incident.

ALEA Troopers are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation.

UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: Russel County EMA Director David Martin says that the plane was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Florida.

The plane will be towed as it is unable to fly.

UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:20 p.m.: According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, this was an emergency landing due to an electrical problem with the single-engine, light aircraft.

Sheriff Jones says there was no injuries or damage to the aircraft.

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today.

As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in the Smiths Station area.

