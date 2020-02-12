Update on Cullman Co. deputy, K-9 officer injured in rainy weather wreck

K-9 Deputy Adam Clark and his K-9 partner, Figo. (Courtesy of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Early Tuesday morning a Cullman County deputy, Adam Clark, and his K-9 partner were injured in a wreck. Sheriff Matt Gentry will provide an update on the deputy, who was in critical condition when he was admitted to a Huntsville hospital Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY’S UPDATES ON THE INJURED CULLMAN COUNTY DEPUTY AND HIS K-9 PARTNER

10:20 a.m.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the deputy and K-9 officer injured in a wreck Tuesday morning as Deputy Adam Clark and Figo respectively.

According to the CCSO, the accident happened on Hwy. 69 Sourth near Bremen. Clark was found unconscious and Figo was also injured. The K-9 is now in stable condition at a local veterinarian while Clark is in critical condition at a Huntsville hospital.

“I would like to thank all the first responders from the local volunteer Fire departments , Cullman EMS, Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Falkville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Hospital nurses and doctors who have shown overwhelming love, support and care for Deputy Clark and his life,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a statement.

The department said more information would be released at a later time.

5:56 a.m.

A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and their K-9 partner are recovering after wrecking their cruiser in Monday’s downpour.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch lost contact with the deputy during Monday’s heavy rain event.

The deputy wrecked on Highway 69 South and was rendered unconscious. The deputy’s K-9 partner was also injured in the wreck. Shortly after losing contact with dispatch, CCSO deputies located the injured deputy and their partner and transported them for medical attention.

The deputy was sent to an area hospital and their K-9 partner was taken to a local veterinarian.

