LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, special guest Dr. Fauci to provide updates on COVID-19 crisis in Alabama

Alabama News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will host a press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day. Senator Jones will be joined by special guest Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Dr. Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and he has served as director of NIAID since 1984. At NIAID, Dr. Fauci oversees an extensive portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis, and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. Read Dr. Fauci’s full biography here.

You can watch the livestream on our Facebook page here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories