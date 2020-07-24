LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, Alabama State Superintendent of Education provide COVID-19 updates

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Senator Doug Jones will be joined by Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Education, for a press conference Friday morning about updates on the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama.

They will also discuss the details of how Alabama schools are adjusting for the fall semester, and other news of the day.

For more details regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

