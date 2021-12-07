Lynda Blanchard announces run for Alabama governor

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WIAT) — Another person has entered the Alabama gubernatorial race to take on incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.

On Tuesday, Lynda Blanchard announced that she was changing her candidacy for Alabama’s Senate seat to the governor’s race. Blanchard, a graduate of Auburn University, served as ambassador to Slovenia under the Trump administration. She had previously announced her run for the Alabama Senate seat back in February.

During her announcement, Blanchard talked about how she had traveled across the state during her Senate campaign, where she said she heard from people who were wanting a “conservative outsider” to lead the state.

“I do want to thank the governor for steadying the ship,” Blanchard said. “However, now is the time to put the ship in gear, moving the state of Alabama forward.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing Blanchard for a gubernatorial run.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers expects the candidates for the Alabama governor’s seat to be Gov. Kay Ivey, Tim James, and Blanchard.

The Republican primary will be held May 24, 2022. From there, the general election held November 8, 2022.

The full announcement can be watched in the video player above.