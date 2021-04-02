Gov. Kay Ivey announces those 16 years and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5

CAMDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — In an effort to continue vaccinations statewide, Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that those 16 years and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines next week.

Ivey made the announcement during a visit to her hometown of Camden to tour the Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinic in Wilcox County. During the visit, Ivey said the new eligibility guidelines would go into effect Monday, April 5.

“This vaccine is our ticket back to normal,” Ivey said. “We’re so close to getting this in the rearview mirror.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be close to 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 115,000 first doses each week.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the expansion was due to the available supply of vaccines that are currently in Alabama.

As of Friday, over 2.7 million doses had been delivered to Alabama while over 1.7 million had been administered statewide.

