WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command provide COVID-19 updates

Alabama News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN CO. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will provide a press conference giving a county-wide update as well as an update on the hospital capacity in the county.


The press conference will be held in the main lobby of the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Today’s speakers:
-Co-Incident Commander- Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management
Agency
-Co-Incident Commander- Louis Bass, President and CEO, Regional Medical Center
-Co-Incident Commander- Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center
-Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital


