WATCH: John Lewis’s memorial service in Troy, Alabama

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — The late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis’s six-day celebration of life began Saturday morning in his hometown of Troy.

Watch the congressman’s memorial service, celebrating “The Boy from Troy,” in the video above. This event took place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Troy University.

Saturday evening, Lewis’s body will journey to Selma, Alabama for a service at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. CT. Mourners will say their goodbyes to Lewis following the service.

Lewis’s body will travel Sunday morning to Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for his “final crossing”–55 years after Lewis suffered a cracked skull in an attack on voting rights marchers that became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

The remainder of Lewis’s weekend celebration of life events will stream live here.

