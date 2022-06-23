VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A week since the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, funeral services for the victims are being held at the church.

Walter Bartlett Rainey, 85, was killed June 16 in the shooting alongside Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager, 75. Both had their funerals held Wednesday. The funeral of the third victim, Jane Easter Pounds, 84, will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.

In the first church service since the deadly shooting during a potluck, Rev. John Burruss spoke to the members in attendance about the victims.

“They took bread and wine, they gave thanks that evening for love of each other and this community and they made that everyone was welcome at the table,” Burruss said. “They modeled unconditional love as they had faithfully done their entire lives, and it cost them their lives.”

The full list of funeral arrangements is as follows:

Jane Easter Pounds

Thursday, June 23

11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s

12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space

You can watch the full service for Jane Pounds in the video player above.