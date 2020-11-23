WATCH: Dr. Scott Harris to provide Alabama COVID-19 vaccine plans, Thanksgiving recommendations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre provided updates on the Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and Thanksgiving holiday recommendations.

“This is a time for people to be vigilant, this is a time to be careful and to be thinking about what you’re doing,” Harris said.

Harris said that the state is seeing over 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day and are averaging more hospitalizations and cases than they have. As of Monday, there have been 195,887 coronavirus cases confirmed across Alabama as well as 3,155 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

“We don’t have to have a terrible December, but I am worried about what we’re going to see,” he said.

During the press conference, McIntyre talked about what she and her family would be doing this Thanksgiving, using her example as guidelines for how people could safely celebrate the holiday together. Specifically, McIntyre said she would limit the gathering to no more than 10 people, would hold it outside and would use disposable plates, cups and utensils to prevent the spread of germs.

In addition, Harris said it is very possible that Alabama could receive emergency distribution of vaccine sometime in December. This comes as both Pfizer and AstraZeneca have announced the completion of vaccines.