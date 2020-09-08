WATCH: No suspects inside Wylam convenience store, investigation ongoing

Alabama News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a reported robbery of a convenience store in Wylam.

The incident led to a standoff between BPD and alleged suspects they believed to be inside Rod’s Store in Wylam. It was later determined there were no suspects inside the store.

Police are continuing to investigate the reported robbery.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

