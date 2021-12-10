WATCH: Blount County Sheriff’s Office gives update on hundreds of FedEx packages found in woods

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office will be giving an update on the hundreds of FedEx packages found thrown off of a ravine last month.

BCSO discovered the “300-400” boxes on Nov. 24 and have since been investigating the incident. Officials say that around 450 people could have been impacted.

A FedEx driver had been identified and questioned by authorities during the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

