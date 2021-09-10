WATCH: Alabama state health officer holds press briefing following Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be addressing the media Friday morning regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes a day after President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans Thursday afternoon. Alabama still ranks at the bottom for vaccination rate in the country.

As of Friday, the state has seen over 740,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Over 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Alabamians since last December.

