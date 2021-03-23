WATCH: Alabama soccer player scores epic bicycle-kick goal against South

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Check this out, it made ESPN!

In a match between Alabama University and the University of South Alabama on Sunday, number 4 Tanna Sanchez-Carreto takes the ball off her chest, turns around, and bicycle kicks this ball for a goal.

Watch the video above to see the goal.

The Crimson Tide ended up winning that game 4-2.

A bicycle kick is defined as a method of striking the ball which involves a player being airborne while connecting. Also known as an overhead kick and sometimes as a scissors kick.

Whatever you call it, you have to have talent to pull it off.