WATCH: Alabama soccer player scores epic bicycle-kick goal against South

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Check this out, it made ESPN!
In a match between Alabama University and the University of South Alabama on Sunday, number 4 Tanna Sanchez-Carreto takes the ball off her chest, turns around, and bicycle kicks this ball for a goal.
Watch the video above to see the goal.
The Crimson Tide ended up winning that game 4-2.
A bicycle kick is defined as a method of striking the ball which involves a player being airborne while connecting. Also known as an overhead kick and sometimes as a scissors kick.
Whatever you call it, you have to have talent to pull it off.