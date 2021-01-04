WATCH: Alabama, Ohio State coaches, players speak ahead of CFP National Championship

MIAMI (WIAT) — As we get set to see the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will address the media from Miami.

Saban will also be joined by Heisman Finalist DeVonta Smith and All-American Patrick Surtain III. Day will be joined by quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Tuf Borland

The Crimson Tide is coming off a big win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Buckeyes rolled over the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl 49-28.

They both look to complete a perfect season on Jan. 11.

The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday. You can watch it in the player above.