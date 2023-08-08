WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)- The Washington County Sheriff Department released a photo of a man they are looking for who is a person of interest in an identity theft investigation.

The person of interest appears to be in his mid-twenties and drives a grey pickup truck with a black toolbox in the back. They are also looking for a second person who also is in their twenties.

This investigation began 10 days ago when a small transportation business in Washington County discovered a total of $26,862 in unplanned charges. These charges came from a fuel card that the business is unsure how the person of interest gained access to.

“It looks like he is accepting money from drivers and is putting that money in his pocket, and he is just using his fuel card to fill up their vehicles,” Washington County Sherriff Department Investigator Francis Fleming said.

The first transaction occurred on April 30 and the last transaction was on July 18. Fleming says that the person of interest is using the card number to gain access to the account.

“He will put $300 worth of fuel in their vehicle and that’s just kind of an example on how it works. So, he makes $200, and the truck driver saves $100 in fuel,” Fleming said.

Majority of transactions have taken place at the Pilot gas station at Interstate 10 and Theodore Dawes Road.

Truck driver Mathew Baldwin regularly fills his tank at this gas station.

“Outside it’s a pretty busy station,” Baldwin said.

Other transactions have also occurred at the Pilot gas station in Satsuma off Interstate 65 and Highway 43. But the majority of all transactions have occurred during nighttime according to Fleming.

Truck driver Lia Heath says that letting others pump your gas in general is unacceptable in the truck driving business.

“We have to worry about the integrity of the fuel going into our tanks, because we can’t mess up the truck. if we mess up the truck, we mess up the money. So, nine times out of ten you will not see a truck driver let anyone fuel up their truck,” Heath said.

There have also been cases reported in Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida and Virginia from the same person of interest according to Fleming.

“There is a very good possibility that if he’s been able to obtain this card number, then it’s very possible that he’s been able to obtain other cards as well,” Fleming said.

If you have any information, call the Washington County Sheriff Department at 251-847-2202.