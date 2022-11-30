WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team tracked severe storms Wednesday morning, storms that caused significant damage in Washington County, Ala.

According to the Washington County Sheriff, there was an estimated 10 to 12 mile path of damage that tore through the county.

One of the first reports of damage was of Fruitdale High School’s AG shop where they teach welding and carpentry. The metal building was completely destroyed.

The high school also has damage to their gym and bating cages.

The principal of Fruitdale High School says although the school will need major repairs, he is thankful the students are okay.

“That’s the main thing, nobody was hurt,” said Curt Stagner, the principal of Fruitdale High School. “We checked on students and yes we had some damage throughout the county but, the main thing was nobody came out injured and that’s a blessing in itself.”

Several homes were also destroyed with their roofs blown off, trees fallen over them and debris lying in the front yard.

A man who lives next door to a home that was left in ripped apart recounts what he saw when the high winds woke him up.

“I got up and looked out the window and it was tin,” said Trey Tucker, a Washington County resident. “We had a shed over at the church and the tin from the shed just started flying off of there… it was pretty hectic.”

A shed, fence and a portion of the roof of a church was also blown away from its original home during this morning severe weather.

Right now, there are no reported injuries in Washington County.

“I’m just glad that so many people were alerted and took cover,” said Sheriff Richard Stringer. “I’ve heard several folks this morning say we were watching the news, we knew it was coming and we took cover.”