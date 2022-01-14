Washington County Schools holding virtual learning day Jan. 18

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 18. 

Students will be sent home with work Friday, Jan. 14 and are expected to return to school Jan. 19. 

Washington County Schools did not state why they are holding a virtual learning day, but three other counties along the Gulf Coast are going virtual due to staffing shortages as more teachers catch the COVID-19 virus.

If children were absent Friday, Washington County Schools will reach out to those students and provide them with classwork. 

Parents are strongly encouraged to visit school and teacher websites for more information. If residents have any questions, they can contact their school or the central office.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories