Washington County Schools holding virtual learning day Jan. 18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Students will be sent home with work Friday, Jan. 14 and are expected to return to school Jan. 19.

Washington County Schools did not state why they are holding a virtual learning day, but three other counties along the Gulf Coast are going virtual due to staffing shortages as more teachers catch the COVID-19 virus.

If children were absent Friday, Washington County Schools will reach out to those students and provide them with classwork.

Parents are strongly encouraged to visit school and teacher websites for more information. If residents have any questions, they can contact their school or the central office.