WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate at the Washington County jail is currently on the loose after jumping a fence at the jail Wednesday, May 18, according to officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are currently looking for the missing inmate and said they don’t believe he has gone very far. It is believed that he is not a threat to the community. This inmate was in jail on drug charges but no other information about him is available at this time.

Washington County daycares and schools in the area have been put on lockdown as a precaution. Officials said they are hoping the matter is resolved shortly.