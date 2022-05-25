WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Several Republican primary races in Washington County were decided Tuesday night. Here are the results.

Washington County Sheriff: Richard Stringer, the incumbent, led challenger Chris Edmunds 75% to 25% with all precincts reporting.

Washington County District Judge: Alex Odom led Tracy Turner 86% to 14% with all precincts reporting.

Washington County Commission, District 2: Allen Bailey led Gil Cotton 63% to 37% with all precincts reporting.

Washington County Board of Education, District 3: David Dees led Kevin Daily 54% to 46% will all precincts reporting.