Washed out road, potholes and clogged culverts creating problems for residents in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents on Clarke County’s Lady Landing Road outside of Jackson share the same frustrations.

“Just about 3 weeks ago the road was so bad it knocked the bumper off of my car,” said Terry Martin who’s upset about the road’s condition.

He’s not alone.

“You’re hitting potholes, you have wash outs across the road,” said Kevin Jackson.

In many spots, culverts are full of sand and debris. A resident on Thursday morning used an ATV to get around the bumpy, washed out road.

“It’s just pitiful out here,” said a resident.

We spotted a culvert that was flattened on Lady Landing Road. Residents say it was damaged by a large truck in recent weeks. Now, the water has nowhere to go and when it rains it floods.

“These are terrible conditions that need to be fixed,” another resident added.

It’s just one of the problem spots here. Many of the culverts are blocked by debris and mud, adding to the conditions residents deal with daily.

“We need some good engineering on the road. We need help. We need help,” said Robert Jackson.

The issues continue for nearly 3 miles. More than 13 inches of rain fell in the area back in August, not helping already clogged culverts and creating more washouts.

County engineers responded to the road twice in August and once in September for complaints. Officials say there are over 500 miles of dirt roads in Clarke County, and Lady Landing Road is on their radar.

Eric Jackson’s sister has lived on the road for years, but he says she’s not able to get the care she needs because of the many problems.

“My sister goes to the Clarke County ARC and they had transportation provided for her, but the road was in such bad shape they stopped coming over here in fear of tearing up their vehicles,” said Jackson.

Officials plan to visit the road again in the coming days to determine what problems need to be addressed.