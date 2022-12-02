HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford were named the prime suspects. The crime occurred near Roping Road in Holmes County.

Lauren Morris, the Public Information Officer with the HSCO, says that during the investigation they partnered with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, which was looking into the pair on similar crimes.

Investigators say that after speaking with Ezell and McKnight, they concluded the two stole the gates and sold them at an Alabama business, per the HCSO.

Active warrants have been issued for Ezell and McKnight on theft charges.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says that his office has recently attempted to make contact with McKnight, but he has moved from his last known address.