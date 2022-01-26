LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says one woman wanted in connection with a drug bust earlier this week has turned herself in to authorities.

Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, AL, turned herself in on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Richardson was wanted for first-degree hindering prosecution.

The LCSO arrested five people following a search warrant of a home in Elkmont on multiple drug charges after law enforcement recovered approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine. Warrants were issued for two women in connection to the investigation.

Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont, AL, was charged with drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Darmer’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens, AL, has been charged with drug trafficking, and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Black is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville, AL, has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Authorities are still looking for Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, AL, for possession of a controlled substance.

Joni Leah Smith

If you know the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.